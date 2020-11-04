The good Lord called Daniel Tom Barber home on Oct. 7, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 17, 1953, to Dell and Helvi Barber. He was born in Deluth, Minnesota, and moved to Alaska when he was 13. He was a jack of all trades, master floor coverer. He loved to argue and debate with Hank and Dave. He loved to spend time with his grandsons, Zayden and Paceson, drawing, sneaking the boys candy. He enjoyed music and dancing with friends and family. He loved the outdoors and helping Dave in the shop. He loved and enjoyed teaching his son about life, loved his dog Razor, and took her everywhere with him.

Dan is survived by Dolly, Elmer, Harry, Gusto and Tahnee, Zayden, Paceson, Nichole Coldiron, Derrick Deforest, Summer Childe, Christin and Megan, Starla Weber, Manny, Penny, Levi, Dave Lazenby, Jordy, Kathy, Michael, Tamara and Jeremy Silas, and Cholena.

Dan wanted people to know he worked hard, loved hard, and had a good time doing it.

"I have worked hard, loved hard, and lived a good life. Thank you for being in it!"

For further information or to make donations or send flowers, please call or text Gusto Barber at 907-455-4171.

