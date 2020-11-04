1/1
Daniel Barber
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The good Lord called Daniel Tom Barber home on Oct. 7, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 17, 1953, to Dell and Helvi Barber. He was born in Deluth, Minnesota, and moved to Alaska when he was 13. He was a jack of all trades, master floor coverer. He loved to argue and debate with Hank and Dave. He loved to spend time with his grandsons, Zayden and Paceson, drawing, sneaking the boys candy. He enjoyed music and dancing with friends and family. He loved the outdoors and helping Dave in the shop. He loved and enjoyed teaching his son about life, loved his dog Razor, and took her everywhere with him.
Dan is survived by Dolly, Elmer, Harry, Gusto and Tahnee, Zayden, Paceson, Nichole Coldiron, Derrick Deforest, Summer Childe, Christin and Megan, Starla Weber, Manny, Penny, Levi, Dave Lazenby, Jordy, Kathy, Michael, Tamara and Jeremy Silas, and Cholena.
Dan wanted people to know he worked hard, loved hard, and had a good time doing it.
"I have worked hard, loved hard, and lived a good life. Thank you for being in it!"
For further information or to make donations or send flowers, please call or text Gusto Barber at 907-455-4171.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved