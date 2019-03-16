Resources More Obituaries for Daniel Nelson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Daniel Beauford Nelson

1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Daniel Beauford Nelson was born to Bud and Ruth Nelson on Sept. 27, 1954, at St. Joseph's hospital in Fairbanks. When he was born, he was such a handsome baby that the doctor said, "No charge" for the delivery.

Dan unexpectedly passed away at the family home on Feb. 18, 2019. Danny attended Fairbanks schools, graduating from Lathrop in 1973. After graduation he worked on perfecting his auto body skills. He then went to Prudhoe Bay to begin his lifelong career of building Alaska as a laborer. He was well-respected, and after an incredible career, he retired at the age of 50 as a general foreman from Norcon.

After retirement from the laborers he continued working for several years as a civil superintendent at Prudhoe and on the pipeline. Dan had a passion for fishing both fresh and saltwater. His trips included ones to Hawaii, Mexico and other adventurous locations. To fish with Dan meant that there would be gear enough for 10 people, even if he was just hosting one or two folks. If you were lucky enough to fish with Dan, you were guaranteed to bring home with you a once-in-a-lifetime, unforgettable memory, or maybe even a fish.

He also had a passion for travel. Dan especially loved to go watch The Rolling Stones and Aersosmith in concert, while he would also travel great distances to attend a Dallas Cowboys football game. Dan favored his bargain-hunting sprees with his older brother, David, which added to his arsenal of building and fishing gear. He was known for his fiery wisdom and quick-witted humor. Dan was a problem solver who selflessly cared for family and friends.

He was a devoted son and a generous sibling and uncle, always making sure that the family's needs were met. He gave of himself to his nieces and nephews by encouraging them with his words and building their confidence.

Daniel is survived by his brother, David Nelson and wife, Katrina Droz-Nelson; brother, Donald Nelson and wife, Tamekia Nelson; sister, Lorrie Johnson, and husband, Ron Johnson; brother, Duane Nelson, and wife, Gretchen Nelson; nephews, Drew Nelson, Justin Nelson, Donny Nelson and Michael Sapp; nieces, Dani Johnson, Niccolette Nelson and Marian Nelson and great-niece, Alaina Nelson. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at The Big International Bar and Hotel.