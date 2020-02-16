|
Long time Alaska resident, Daniel Damours, passed away in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 8, 2020, after a prolonged illness.
Dan was born to Delores and Bill Damours on April 29, 1959, in Casper, Wyoming. As a young boy, he moved to Arizona, where he was raised.
In 1976, at the ripe old age of 17, he married the love of his life, Kathy Damours. The two were high school sweethearts. Kathy described seeing Dan for the first time, thinking he resembled a "Greek god" with his long black hair. Later in life, he loved to tell his sons that his nickname in high school was "Tunes" because he carried a boom box around, blasting music and disrupting class.
By their early 20s, Dan and Kathy had three sons. Working a truck-driving job in Phoenix became mundane, and they needed a fresh start. At the suggestion of his sister, Connie, Dan and Kathy moved their family to Fairbanks in December 1988. Dan was always willing to start a new adventure, and the move to Alaska certainly provided that. Their sons "fondly" remember how they sold all of their possessions, and hopped a flight on Alaska Airlines with nothing but a duffel bag full of clothes and $200 bucks in the dead of winter.
Dan thrived in Alaska. He loved the attitude, the toughness and, most of all, he loved the people of Fairbanks. He worked in grocery stores around town, representing various food companies, such as Nabisco and Pepperidge Farm. Dan could be found in all of the stores stocking shelves and helping customers. Always friendly, he would take the time to talk to people that happened down his aisle and help them whenever they asked.
Dan's sons remember his relentless work ethic. The man simply would not miss a day of work. All three of his sons eventually worked for him at some point in their teenage years and he was sure to pass the trait on.
As he got older, Dan decided to try and live in Arizona and Texas on a couple of occasions. It never failed: after a few months, the draw of Alaska was too much and he would find his way back to Fairbanks.
In 2019, Dan became ill. To seek additional healthcare options, Dan and Kathy moved to Miami. Dan never stopped trying to figure out a way back to Fairbanks.
Dan was preceded in death by his father, Bill, and his grandson, Nathaniel. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; his sons Chris, Jeremy and Josh; his grandchildren, Levi, Devin and Audra; his brother, Michael; his sister, Connie; his mother, Delores; and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws from his extended family.
Per the family's request, there will be no service. A celebration of life will be planned at a later time in Alaska.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 16, 2020