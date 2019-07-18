Surrounded by his family, Daniel Clifford Dinwoodie, passed on May 9, 2019, in Port Angeles, Washington.

Daniel was born Nov. 15, 1964, in Fairbanks, to Daniel H. Dinwoodie and Margaret Dinwoodie. He loved sharing stories of growing up in Alaska that included boating up the Tanana River for family picnics and hunting and camping trips around the Interior with his father. He was an accomplished carpenter as a young man after years of experience building the family log cabin including smokehouses for fish and drying racks for moose.

Of his many adventures from working on oil rigs to gold mines in Alaska to small business owner, he was most proud of his business called "Tuna Dan" in Port Angeles. Tuna Dan would buy fish in Neah Bay and Westport and sell fresh within 48 hours at the local Farmer's Markets in the Port Angeles area and email his many customers to let them know the fresh catch of the day. His customers enjoyed his stories and tall tales, crazy hats, humor and his cooking advice - "scare it with the heat" - hooked dozens of loyal fans. He loved fast cars - his classic Corvette, speed boats and his memories of boating around Alaska, especially the Salcha River with his friends.

Dan brought people together with his humor and his positive attitude. With a big heart, he was known to help those in need and bring people together. He was proud of his Athabascan heritage, grandson of the late Walter and Pauline John of Stevens Village.

The Dinwoodie family is deeply grateful for the excellent care provided by the Lower Elwha Wellness Center, operated by the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe.

He is survived by his daughter, Brittany Cummings; mother, Margaret Dinwoodie; his sisters, Gail Dinwoodie and Dawn Dinwoodie (Rod Worl); and his brother, Demetrious Dinwoodie (Shaneon). He is survived by his dear Aunt Marie Dinwoodie in Charlo, Montana. He was proudly "Uncle Cool" to his many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life gathering and potluck with friends and family is at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Chena River Campground Pavilion on University Avenue in Fairbanks. Please bring stories and photos to share. Condolences can be mailed to Dinwoodie, PO Box 111705, Anchorage, AK 99511. Published in Daily News-Miner on July 18, 2019