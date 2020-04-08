|
|
Daniel O. Patrick died peacefully, April 3, 2020, from complications for Dementia and Parkinson's at the Yukon Koyukuk Elders Assistant Living Facilities in Galena where he and his wife Margaret have been living for the past two years. He was born to Evelyn Patrick in Oakland, California, on Aug. 24, 1936. Dan was raised in Fairbanks along with his sister Carmen when their mother moved to Alaska after his father died in California. His mother married Voris Patrick and they made their home in Fairbanks.
Dan was part of 534 students that moved (carrying their own books) from the Old Main School building in 1955 to the newly built Lathrop High School and became the first graduating class. He enjoyed attending a few of the class reunions with his sister Carmen and seeing and visiting with old classmates.
He joined the U.S. Army and served in Germany, operating heavy equipment. While in Germany he met and married Siegi Haid. In the early 60s, they made their home in Galena. Their two children, Ruth and James, were born in Fairbanks.
After their divorce, Siegi moved back to Germany with Ruth and James. Dan met and married Margaret Williams in Galena on Dec. 31, 1968. They built a large log cabin home there in early 1970s and their cabin on their favorite camp site "Bear Creek". Dan took on the responsibility of Margaret's six (of eight) children.
Besides heavy equipment operator, Dan was co-owner of the Standard Oil Company in Galena. He also had the contract for the city of Galena's school bus driver for years, purchasing the first large yellow school bus and building a large "Bus Barn" for the cold winter months. He became a distributor for Rupp Snow Machines in the late 1960s. In the 70s they purchased the electric company and ran M&D Enterprise for years, expanding and providing electricity for the residents of Galena along with other businesses. Dan also served as a board member for the city of Galena. In the mid 1980s he entered the Iron Dog Gold Rush Classic snow machine race with his Rupp machines. Dan enjoyed boating, moose hunting, fishing, flying and taking long walks and gardening with Margaret. He also enjoyed his pets, a dog, Muffin, later Molly and a cat, Sammy he had for years. He would clear a trail to their cabin so the moose would follow the trail to their cabin door. They would share the moose they dried, canned and froze with family. Dan and Margaret had a fishing license for their fish wheel for a number of years, catching, canning and freezing salmon and sharing it with family.
Dan purchased many boats over the course of his lifetime and loved traveling on the Yukon River. He enjoyed taking family and friends on boat rides on the Yukon and Melosi River and down to their cabin in Bear Creek.
Dan completed his flying lesson to become a private pilot and purchased a few small airplanes. He loved flying and taking anyone up that would go fly with him.
Dan and Margaret became "snow-birds" for a few years in the winter months, living in Washington State to be near his father, Voris "Pat" Patrick until his passing. They purchased a home in Fairbanks in early 2000 and spent their time between Galena, Fairbanks and their Bear Creek cabin.
Dan is survived by his wife Margaret, his daughter, Ruth Schmidtner (Bernhard), son, James Patrick (Martina) of Germany. Stepchildren; Norma Culliton, Gary Williams of Fairbanks, Rosie Cassou (Dave) of California, Dexter Williams (Kim) of Anchorage and Melvin Williams (Freda) of Galena. Dan is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Voris "Pat" Patrick and mother, Evelyn and step-mother Lorie, his sister Carmen, his brother Michael, his step-daughter Anne Cutter and her husband Joe, step-son Terry Williams, grandchildren Marvin Williams and Margaret Wallner and two great grandchildren, David John "DJ" Upcraft and Rosie "Meriah" Upcraft.
In Dan's own words, "I love my wife (even when she is ornery) and all my children, both mine and Margaret's kids. I enjoyed flying and driving the students to school, hunting, fishing and being at the Bear Creek cabin, and my toys: snogoes and my Caterpillar tractor." Dan kept his sense of humor to the end.
The viewing has been postponed in accordance with the latest state of Alaska COVID-19 regulations. Chapel of Chimes is handling events.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 8, 2020