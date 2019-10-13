Home

Darlene Evelyn Wallner


1940 - 2019
Darlene Evelyn Wallner Obituary
Darlene Evelyn Wallner, 79, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sept. 19. Darlene was born Aug. 1, 1940, in Minneapolis. She married Lawrence Wallner on July 18, 1959. They moved to Fairbanks from Minnesota in 1976.
Darlene worked for Wallner-Brown Builders doing painting, wall paper and trim work until she and Lawrence started Wallner Excavating in the early 1980s. Darlene did the book work and drove a dump truck for many years. She enjoyed her gardening, sudoku and crocheting. She was happy watching and teaching her grandsons how to garden and take care of her raspberry patches.
Darlene and Lawrence retired in 2010 and moved to Mesa, Arizona. She enjoyed her time there, reconnecting with friends and family who winter there. 
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence; daughter, Vicki Wallner; son, David Wallner; daughter in-law, Robin Wallner; grandsons, Kevin Kopf, Aiden Watson, Christopher, Cameron and Caleb Wallner.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 13, 2019
