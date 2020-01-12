|
|
"Well done, good and faithful servant. … Enter into the joy of the Lord."
On Jan. 2, 2020, Darlene Marie (Gabrielson) Thompson finally heard those words that she had longed to hear.
Born on Dec. 2, 1941, in The Dalles, Oregon, to Marie and Robert Gabrielson, she lived in Oregon most of her life until her sons moved her to Alaska, in order to be closer to her.
She was a car hop at A&W, which led to a lifelong love of root beer floats. She also completed training as a certified nurse's aide and enjoyed caring for others.
Darlene was a devoted Christian soldier in God's army. She had unwavering faith in God that she enjoyed sharing with others. Her strength in the Lord allowed her to conquer many obstacles in her life and provided a tireless Christian example to others. Her passionate desire was for everyone to join her in heaven one day.
Overcoming shyness in her youth, Darlene developed a love of singing hymns. She regularly blessed people with her singing, which never failed to bring smiles to everyone. Throughout her illness, even as it left her at times unable to walk, stand and breathe, Darlene refused to surrender her ability to sing. Her family and friends find comfort in knowing that she is joyously singing in God's choir now.
Darlene was a dedicated and proud mother to her sons, Keith and Rick. She cherished her family and embraced every moment with them. She was known for her generous spirit and willingness to share whatever she had with others. Darlene will also be remembered for her meticulous makeup, bright red fingernails and insatiable sweet tooth.
The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers and support. Darlene's family wishes to thank the staff at the Fairbanks Pioneers' Home and her Northern Lights Church of Christ family for their love and care.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Keith (Diane) Thompson and Rick (Gena) Thompson of Fairbanks; siblings, Ronnie (Evelyn) Gabrielson of Oregon and Donnie Gabrielson of Arizona; sister-in-law, MaryAnn Gabrielson, of Arizona; grandchildren, Nicole Thompson and Dylan Thompson of Fairbanks; great-grandchildren, Elena and Amara of Fairbanks. Many family members located throughout the Lower 48 and friends survive Darlene.
Darlene was preceded to heaven by her sister, Janet Halsey; brother, Bobby Gabrielson; mother, Marie; and father, Robert Gabrielson.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Fairbanks Pioneers' Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Northern Lights Church of Christ, 645 11th Ave., Fairbanks, AK 99701.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 12, 2020