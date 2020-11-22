Jamie was a lot of things to a lot of people.

A friend, brother, son, father, and grandfather. A man who brought light into our lives with his wit, jokes, mischievous grin, and loving embrace. A master mechanic. An inspiration to us all to continue pushing toward a dream no matter the hand that life gave, often going beyond his means for those he loved. He knew from the moment that he was born that life would always be an uphill battle, but that the treasure at the top would be worth every trial. He chose not to let his medical conditions slow him down and continued to experience everything life could offer.

Unfortunately, his life came to a sudden end before his dreams could become reality.

He is survived by his children, Brooklyn, Chayil and Josiah; Gran Rose and grandson Beckett; his parents, Keith Wardle, Sue and Randy Larson; his siblings, Chas, Kelly and Nick; as well as many other relatives and lifelong friends who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Wardle. We will miss you. Darrel James "Jamie" Wardle. Nov. 19, 1975-Nov. 11, 2020.

" ... that dash represents all the time they spent alive on earth and now only those who loved (him) know what that little line is worth." - Linda Ellis

A celebration of life will be later when the world allows.

