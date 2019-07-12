Darrel was born Nov. 29, 1939, in Ventura, California, to Harvey L. and Luella Williams. He passed away peacefully at home July 3, 2019.

Darrel was preceded in death by his twin sister, Darlene McMann; and his parents. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sharon; brother, John Williams (Elaine); daughter, Natalie Williams (Van Brinkerhoff); son, Rick Williams (Jensina); stepson, Chad Pendley; grandson, Derek Pendley; granddaughter, Kasandra Pendley; grandson, Nathan Williams (Anna) and children Theo, Joey and Ella Jean; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

Darrel arrived in Fairbanks on June 3, 1957, three days out of high school. It was his dream to come to Alaska for many years. He loved to hunt and fish and he knew Alaska was the place to do it. He hunted a brown bear on Kodiak and that bear ended up being listed in Boone and Crocket. He has hunted Dall sheep, caribou and many moose (almost one for every year since 1958). He caught his biggest halibut on a charter out of Ninilchik - 125 pounds. He was super excited.

Darrel worked in the printing trade for over 40 years. He started with a job at Jessen's Weekly, then moved to the Daily News-Miner, where he completed a five-year apprenticeship and made journeyman pressman. "After 40 years of service with the News-Miner, I've paid for my obituary. Thanks for nothing!" He was extremely competent in all phases of the printing field. He worked a short time as press foreman for the Anchorage Times. His last employment was at West Fred Meyer Liquor with his good friend and boss, Ken Masson, until he retired in 2004.

In his retirement, he took up woodworking. He started by making wind chimes, which he sold at bazaars. He then started scroll sawing many different birds, animals and airplanes. You name it, he'd try it. They always turned out beautiful.

We would like to express our deepest appreciation to hospice caregivers Courtney, Amber, Sarah, MaryLee, Lindsay, Jennifer, Vicki and Chaplin David and hospice volunteers Barry and Dennis. They are exceptional. Per Darrel's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please make remembrance donations to Hospice Services, 2001 Gillam Way, Fairbanks, AK 99701. Published in Daily News-Miner on July 12, 2019