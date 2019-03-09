Our beloved Darrell Duane Crow, 49, of Circle, passed away on March 5, 2019, in Fairbanks. Darrell was born on July 13, 1969. One of the coolest things about Darrell was that he was born on his mom, Ruth's, birthday.

Darrell joined the U.S. Marine Corps straight out of high school. He served four years until he was honorably discharged. Darrell also loved to cook, so he took a few culinary arts classes and received some certificates. He would cook up something different that we hadn't tried before. He also knew a lot about carpentry, which he learned from his father, Larry, and uncles. Darrell had a lot of friends in Fairbanks and Yukon Flats areas. Our son, brother, uncle and nephew will be missed so dearly.

Darrell is survived by his father Larry; brothers, Lawrence (Eugina), Lee (crystal); sisters, Belva, Donna and Kimberly; uncles, Steven Jr., Paul and Sam; aunts, Edna, Mildred and The Rev. Mary; nephews, Teddy, Justin, Lawrence and Justice; great-nephew, Tristen; nieces, Miranda, Carmen, AnnMarie, Jottanna, Elora and Miley. He also had a lot of cousins throughout Alaska and the Lower 48.

Darrell is preceeded in death by grandparents Steven and Mary, and Esua and Lucy; mother, Ruth; brothers, Richard and James; and niece, Ashlyn.

There will be a service at Fairbanks Funeral Home in Fairbanks at 9:30 a.m. March 9. There will be soup and sandwiches to follow. Darrells final resting place will be in Circle, on March 9. Service will begin at 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church with burial to follow. Soup and sandwiches will be served afterward at Circle Hall. Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary