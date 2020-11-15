Daryn Lee Thompson was 43 years young, a very smart man, amazing at math, and a hard worker.

Daryn was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Dec. 25, 1976 - a Christmas gift to his parents Curtis and Pegge Thompson. Daryn was raised in North Pole with his mom and stepdad, Doug. Daryn attended North Pole High school where he met Billie Jo (Ray) Martin, and they had his first daughter, Taiya Sue Thompson, at the early age of 17. Six years later he was blessed with his second daughter, Telissa Lee Thompson. Daryn was a great provider especially at such a young age. He was motivated by his girls to be a better person.

He and his family lived next door to his grandparents, and Daryn would shovel a path through the snow to allow his girls to walk with ease to and from their grandparent's house daily. He showed his love through acts of kindness like that. He would give his last few dollars to his mom so she would have anything she wanted to cure that sweet tooth. He would help his sister, Danae, fix her car, give her a ride, or lend a hand with anything he could offer. Even though they loved to argue, they loved each other more.

Daryn loved to head to Homer in the summers to go halibut fishing with his Grandpa Cleve, Aunt Jane and many cousins. He loved to fish and would often just take off and head down the road to put a pole in the water. He was a Denver Bronco's fan to the fullest. He had quite the collection of NFL helmets and Denver Bronco's, well ... everything. His younger cousins, Kyle and Sarah, would say they looked up to him at a young age because he was a protector and a role model.

Unfortunately, a battle with addiction stole the later part of his zest for life. He died peacefully on Nov. 4, 2020.

We all know Daryn is at peace and will be watching over his loved ones.

Daryn was survived by his daughters, Taiya (Thompson) and husband Daniel Condon, and Telissa Thompson-Martin; grandchildren, Kolten, Kimber and Quincy Condon; sister, Danae (Thompson) Benefield; brother-in-law, Jeremy Benefield; nieces, Janae Benefield and Sierra Barnes; nephew, Dalton Benefield; stepdads, Doug Sylsberry and AJ Mullins; aunts, Jane (Burchard) Wilder and Eve Thompson; uncle, Al Thompson; cousins, Kenneth Thompson, Kyle and Bobbie Burcham, Russell and Sarah (Burcham) Paxton, Tommy and Dawn (Buchard) Hagan and John, Henry "Jr." and Cleve Burchard; and Carolyn (Wilder) Bosson, Dale Wilder, Rena, Richard and Calvon Dobkins.

Daryn was preceded in death by parents Curtis and Pegge Thompson; grandparents, Darrell "Lefty" Fenner, Don and Mary Sue McAdoo, and Cleve Thompson; aunt, Darla Thompson; uncles, Henry Burchard, Ken Thompson, and Jim Wilder; and cousins, Tony and Richard Burchard.

Being a hometown boy he had too many friends to list, so we hope to see all friends and family at his memorial. Feel free to bring a photo or memory to share with everyone.

A memorial will be held at the Badger Den at 4 p.m, Nov. 21, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store