David Baker was born in California to Allen and Marian Baker in 1954 and arrived in Fairbanks in 1961 where he spent his life. He was a mechanic/welder and had a wonderful ability to find solutions to problems and create fixes for them.
Dave is survived by his wife, Penny; stepsons, Erle of Washington and David of Anchorage; grandson, Anthony Glaze; brothers, Stuart, Larry, Walter and Danny; sister, Delores; and many aunts, uncles and cousins in Fairbanks and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Charles (Clayton).
At Dave's request there will be no funeral service or memorial service. Please donate to your favorite charity in remembrance.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 1, 2020.
