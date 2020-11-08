David Dominguez, 69, of Saint Jo, Texas, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. A graveside service was held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg following a visitation at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.

David was born on Dec. 7, 1950, in San Antonio to Eugene Dominguez and Esperanza del Bosque.

He is survived by his wife, Belinda (Landers) Dominguez, of Saint Jo; son, Steward and wife Anna Dominguez, of Chino, California; daughters, Michele and husband Bryon Yocum, of North Pole, Alaska, and Chrisann and boyfriend Vernon Forrester, of Saint Jo; grandchildren, Seth and Kaylee Dominguez, of Chino, California; sister, Lupe Yanez, of Fort Worth; brother, Robert Dominguez, of Fort Worth; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Esperanza, and brother, Eugene Dominguez.

