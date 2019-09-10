|
David "Dave" Johnson passed away on Sept. 6, 2019 at Perham Health in Perham, Minnesota, surrounded by his loving family.
Dave was born in Perham on April 29, 1945, to Rupert and Esther (Ogroske) Johnson. He was the third of four children. After attending Perham High School and graduating in 1963, he attended Moorhead State University where he earned a bachelor's degree.
Dave met Helen Klinnert on a blind date in December 1976. They were married on Aug. 11, 1979, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church near Perham. Dave and Helene lived in Fairbanks. This was the place so dear to Dave's heart. He spent his professional career at Golden Valley Electric Company in Fairbanks for more than 35 years. After retiring, Dave divided his time between Minnesota and Alaska before he and Helene settled back in Perham.
In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, camping, tinkering in his garage and "cruising" the countryside for "for sale" signs. These activities became diminished as his mobility was affected by a muscle disease.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Helene; his children Denise (Rob) Lindsey of Savage, Minnesota, Scott Johnson of Fairbanks, Shane (Whitney) Johnson of Lakeville, Minnesota, and Jeremiah Johnson of Maplewood, Minnesota; six grandchildren Elijah, Noah, Micah and Jonah Lindsey and Connor and Logan Johnson; his brother Bob (Pat) Johnson of San Diego, California; his sister Jean Johnson (Mike Michlovic) of Moorhead, Minnesota; sister-in-law Marlene Johnson; brothers-in-law John (Jackie) Klinnert, Jim (Vicky) Klinnert, Paul (Diane) Klinnert and Mark (Joan) Klinnert; sisters-in-law Irene (Don) Dykhoff, Marilyn (Roger) Bernu and Margaret (Craig) Palin; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents Rupert and Ester Johnson; his brother Henry "Bud" Johnson; and his father and mother-in-law Leo and Deloris Klinnert.
Dave's wit and humor and his ability to fix anything will be greatly missed by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Bridge Community Pantry (Perham Food Shelf) of Perham.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service in Perham. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 on Friday, Sept. 13 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Perham. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Catholic Church Cemetery at a later date.
Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service, Perham, Minnesota, (218) 346-5175 www.schoenebergerfh.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 10, 2019