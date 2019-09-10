Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoeneberger Funeral Home
100 Jake St
Perham, MN 56573
(218) 346-5175
Resources
More Obituaries for David Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David "Dave" Johnson


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David "Dave" Johnson Obituary
David "Dave" Johnson passed away on Sept. 6, 2019 at Perham Health in Perham, Minnesota, surrounded by his loving family.
Dave was born in Perham on April 29, 1945, to Rupert and Esther (Ogroske) Johnson. He was the third of four children. After attending Perham High School and graduating in 1963, he attended Moorhead State University where he earned a bachelor's degree.
Dave met Helen Klinnert on a blind date in December 1976. They were married on Aug. 11, 1979, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church near Perham. Dave and Helene lived in Fairbanks. This was the place so dear to Dave's heart. He spent his professional career at Golden Valley Electric Company in Fairbanks for more than 35 years. After retiring, Dave divided his time between Minnesota and Alaska before he and Helene settled back in Perham.
In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, camping, tinkering in his garage and "cruising" the countryside for "for sale" signs. These activities became diminished as his mobility was affected by a muscle disease.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Helene; his children Denise (Rob) Lindsey of Savage, Minnesota, Scott Johnson of Fairbanks, Shane (Whitney) Johnson of Lakeville, Minnesota, and Jeremiah Johnson of Maplewood, Minnesota; six grandchildren Elijah, Noah, Micah and Jonah Lindsey and Connor and Logan Johnson; his brother Bob (Pat) Johnson of San Diego, California; his sister Jean Johnson (Mike Michlovic) of Moorhead, Minnesota; sister-in-law Marlene Johnson; brothers-in-law John (Jackie) Klinnert, Jim (Vicky) Klinnert, Paul (Diane) Klinnert and Mark (Joan) Klinnert; sisters-in-law Irene (Don) Dykhoff, Marilyn (Roger) Bernu and Margaret (Craig) Palin; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents Rupert and Ester Johnson; his brother Henry "Bud" Johnson; and his father and mother-in-law Leo and Deloris Klinnert.
Dave's wit and humor and his ability to fix anything will be greatly missed by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Bridge Community Pantry (Perham Food Shelf) of Perham.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service in Perham. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 on Friday, Sept. 13 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Perham. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Catholic Church Cemetery at a later date.
Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service, Perham, Minnesota, (218) 346-5175 www.schoenebergerfh.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now