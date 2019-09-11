|
David Kevin Machacek, 65, of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Ridgefield, Washington, passed away on Aug. 31, 2019, from ALS. Visitation and viewing: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Chapel of Chimes, 415 Illinois St., Fairbanks. Funeral service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Hamilton Acres Baptist Church, 138 Farewell Ave., Fairbanks. A celebration of life will begin immediately after the service at Alaska Dog Mushers Hall, 925 Farmers Loop Road, Fairbanks. Donations may be made to ALS Association Evergreen Chapter, 19226 66th Ave. S, L-105, Kent, WA, or at www.alsa.org/donate.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 11, 2019