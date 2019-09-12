|
David Kevin Machacek, 65, of Fairbanks, Alaska and Ridgefield, Washington, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, after a brave struggle with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Julie, and other dear family members.
David was born to Dale and Violet Machacek on Feb. 21, 1954, in Owatonna, Minnesota. After graduation from Owatonna High School, David enlisted in the United States Air Force in September 1974, completing basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas; and Signal School, Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. He served for 20 years as an electronics technician and was assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base, Spokane, Washington; and Eielson Air Force Base, Fairbanks, Alaska. He was honored by an assignment to the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado, before completing his career at Eielson Air Force Base. David achieved Meritorious Service medals at each duty assignment and earned degrees in electronics and business management during this time. David's time in the USAF meant the world to him, and he liked to say he was "Air Force to the Core."
Following his military service, David worked for 21 years in technical operations for the Federal Aviation Administration in Fairbanks before retiring in August 2017. He enjoyed working with professional personnel and traveling throughout Alaska in support of safe air travel.
David loved the great state of Alaska. During his seven "rabbit cycles" here, he spent most of his time outdoors, exploring the wilderness. He was proud to have survived moose, goat, grizzly and black bear charges. He also dedicated his time to the Fairbanks Fish and Game Advisory Committee and to the West Chena Hills Service Area.
David is survived by his loving wife, Julie Machacek, of Fairbanks and Ridgefield; mother, Violet McGuire, of Owatonna; children, Jennifer Vetvick and husband, Steve, of Tofte, Minnesota; Benjamin Machacek and wife, Alicia, of Fairbanks; and Jacqueline Dailey and husband, Josh, of Vancouver, Washington. David is also survived by nine beloved grandchildren: Courtney, Bailey and Owen Young; Hunter, Makayla, Maliki, Landon and Bradon Machacek; and Noah Dailey. He is survived by three sisters in Minnesota, Robyn Farrag, Kerrie Machacek and Kelli Krassin; and two brothers in Alaska, Greg and Todd Machacek.
Visitation and viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept 13, 2019, at Chapel of Chimes, 415 Illinois St., Fairbanks. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Hamilton Acres Baptist Church, 138 Farewell Ave., Fairbanks, with burial at Northern Lights Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held immediately after the service at the Alaska Dog Mushers Hall, 925 Farmers Loop Road, Fairbanks. Please bring a dish to pass if you like.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the ALS Association Evergreen Chapter, 19226 66th Ave. S., L-105, Kent, WA. 98032 or at www.alsa.org/donate.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 12, 2019