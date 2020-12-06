David Robert Klein, world-renowned ecologist and lover of life, died peacefully surrounded by family on Nov. 21, 2020, at the age of 93.
Dave was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, on May 18, 1927. He fell in love with Alaska and the Alaskan wilderness when he and a buddy drove from New England to Fairbanks in a Model A roadster in 1947. He returned in 1951 to enroll in a master's program at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and made Alaska his home. He was passionate about the environment and happiest outdoors.
For 30 years, Dave was the unit leader for the Cooperative Wildlife Research Unit at UAF. He was major professor for about 70 graduate students and served on the committees of hundreds. When he retired in 1997, as professor emeritus he continued to publish research and promote interdisciplinary projects through his friendships and mentorships for the next 23 years.
Dave's love for, and fascination with, Alaska and the Arctic led to prolific research and writing projects throughout the years. He authored or co-authored over 130 papers. Dave spent his final years with a sense of urgency to compile stories from his career and write about his philosophy of ecology, and in 2019 completed the book, "The Making of an Ecologist: My Career in Alaska Wildlife Management and Conservation."
While he enjoyed a good debate and had his strong opinions, Dave was always willing to hear other sides of an issue. He was known for his generosity, humor, verbosity and brilliance. He loved ideas and he loved creating. He built all manner of things; coalitions, structures, traditions and many connections between people all over the world.
Dave was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Peverly; father, Ferdinand Klein; sister, Betty Prior; and brother, Richard Klein. Dave is survived by his son, Martin Klein (Laurie); daughter, PeggyEllen Kleinleder (Rich); daughter, Laura Klein (Paul Devlin); grandchildren, Bethany, Angela, Carley, Crystal, Jonathan and Ryan; and great-grandchildren, Abby, Gabe, Logan, Coralie, Tristan, Dominic, Jakodi and Kyrie-Rae. Dave is also survived by the numerous friends, colleagues, students, nieces/nephews, neighbors and "adopted" children and grandchildren that he positively impacted during his long life. He made friends easily and kept them forever.
His children and grandchildren are grateful for the example Dave set for pursuing one's passion and inspired by his continued interest in learning, exploring and sharing his discoveries. He will be remembered for his willingness to get involved in complicated and far-reaching projects, his saunas, ski trips, badminton and ping pong games, and his amazing smile. We will miss him. In the words of one of his close friends, " He was a magnificent man!"
To read more about David, see a longer obituary at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.