1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Rev. David Konrad Fison, 96, a United Methodist Minister in Alaska for nearly 60 years, died peacefully in Auburn, Washington, on Jan. 31, 2019. Aleen, his wife of more than 75 years, and his children were at his side. In a full life spanning nearly a century, he touched the lives of many. David was a civil rights advocate, spiritual leader, creative craftsman, devoted husband and loving father. David left a legacy of faith, kindness, thankfulness and service. He never stopped learning or trying new things. He always strived to make the world a better place.

David was born Dec. 29, 1922, in Los Angeles, California. He was raised in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Aleen Boxx on July 31, 1943, and enlisted in the Navy in December 1943. During World War II, David's experiences in the Pacific, aiding wounded and traumatized soldiers, inspired him to become a minister. David graduated from William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, and Garrett Biblical Institute in Evanston, Illinois.

In 1960, David and Aleen went to Alaska as Methodist missionaries. David was a pastor at Methodist churches in Anchorage and Ketchikan before coming to Fairbanks as pastor at First Methodist Church in 1966. The family, which included five children, lived in a parsonage on Gilmore Street. In 1967, the parsonage, the church and most of Fairbanks was damaged by a massive flood. David and Aleen worked tirelessly with neighbors and the community to repair the damage. While pastor in Fairbanks, David helped establish several educational and social programs at the church to help serve the community. He also designed rafts that competed in the Tanana River Raft Classic. David was an Eagle Scout and enjoyed being a counselor at Harding Lake Camp.

David was active in ecumenical issues and was president of the Greater Fairbanks Ministerial Association, which included more than 50 churches. In 1969, David was chosen to participate in four Brookings Institution Conferences on the future of Alaska. In 1972, he accepted an appointment to St. John United Methodist in Anchorage. David retired from parish ministry in 1978. For the next decade, he served as chaplain for Alaska Pacific University and the University of Alaska Anchorage. In October 2017, after 57 wonderful years in Alaska, David and Aleen moved to Wesley Lea Hill, a retirement community, in Auburn, Washington.

In addition to his wife Aleen, David is survived by his children Susan Fison, Deborah Chang Craft (Wayne), Paul Fison (Sherril), Jayne Mason (Michael) and David James Fison (Heidi). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son David K. Fison Jr., who died at the age of 4 in 1955.

David was buried at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ferndale, Washington. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 17 at St. John UMC, 1801 O'Malley Road in Anchorage. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. John UMC in David's memory.