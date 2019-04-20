David L. Lyons, 66, passed away on April 11, 2019, surrounded by people who loved him. Artisan, musician and master craftsman, Dave lived a life full of beauty, creativity and spirit.

Dave was born May 25, 1952, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, to Cliff and Darlene Lyons. He spent his youth in nearby Appleton, exploring his creative abilities from an early age. He worked as a carpenter and builder, spending his younger adulthood traveling the country as a musician.

Dave's Alaska adventure began in 1985. He married Kathryn in 1987, and they raised their sons and built the home of their dreams in the woods outside of Fairbanks. Dave continued in construction, expanding his skills into restoration with his work to preserve the last lady of the river: the SS Nenana.

His work on the Nenana appealed to his abilities as a builder and as an artist. An avid researcher insisting on intricate authenticity, Dave eventually transitioned his talents to specialize in the development and construction of historical dioramas. His museum-quality works have been featured in locations throughout the state and in the White House.

His largest and most elaborate piece, the sprawling village display installed in the belly of the SS Nenana, is currently inaccessible to the public.

Dave is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kathryn; his sons, Troy (Monica) Lyons, Eliot (Ressie) Lyons and Jordan Lyons; grandchildren, Cailee, Amber and Jase; mother, Darlene Lyons; brother, Dale (Sharon) Lyons; as well as his nephews, other relatives and many wonderful friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Cliff Lyons; and his brother, Dennis Lyons.

A celebration of life will be held at 8 p.m. May 25, 2019, in Pioneer Park's Pioneer Museum. Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary