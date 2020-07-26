David Lee Ricketts Jr., 56, of Anchorage, Alaska, died from cancer on July 21, 2020, at Providence Alaska Medical Center.

David was born Nov. 7, 1963, in Morrison, Illinois. He moved to Alaska in 1981 after graduating from Prophetstown High School and lived there until his death.

He was employed by NW Data until his diagnosis in November 2019. He then medically retired to be able to fight his battle with cancer. He did so with dignity, courage and faith.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley; father, David Sr.; and sister, Sheryl.

He is survived by Eve, his wife, who knew and loved him for 32-plus years (20 of them married). An incredible father of two beautiful girls, Traci and Pamela; grandfather to Bella, uncle to nephew Jason Loechel of Lyndon, Illinois. And he was an incredible friend to so many.

At the end of his life, he was able to say he had a wonderful life, filled with a peace from a faith he hadn't known before, with family he had always felt true joy with, and happiness that was shared by friends. #RICKETTSSTRONG

