Blanchard Family Funeral Home
611 Noble Street
Fairbanks, AK 99701
907-482-3232
David R. Merryfield


1952 - 2020
David R. Merryfield Obituary
David R. Merryfield, age 67 of North Pole, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home with his loving wife, Donna, by his side.
David was born on May 17, 1952, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. David was a commercial fisherman out of Sand Point, Alaska, in the 1970s and 1980s. He finished his working career as a line haul truck driver to the slope and back. He loved his job. He loved to hunt and fish and was an avid music lover. He played his guitars and recorded his music all the time. David and Donna were married on May 17, 1988, in Coebhan, Virginia.
His wife said, "David lived his life to the fullest and will be missed by his family." David is survived by his loving wife, Donna Merryfield of North Pole, Son, Paul Merryfield and wife Tiffany and their three children, Tayler, Morgan and Chase all of Saline, Michigan, sisters, Margaret Merryfield of Huron, South Dakota, and Patricia (Merryfield) Ferriby of Tallahassee, Florida, and brother, Glenn E. Merryfield of Ann Arbor, Michigan. David was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Glenford and his nephew, Chris Sturni.
David will be laid to rest on Family property in Alaska. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Services in his name. https://fairbankshospitalfoundation.com. Click on "Donate Now."
Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on May 6, 2020
