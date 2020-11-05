Heaven gained one amazing angel when David passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 16, 2020. The oldest child to Robert D. Miller and Penny M. Doak-Robicheaux, David was also a protective, loving big brother to Sarah and Amanda.

Born in Hinsdale, Illinois, on March 16, 1979, he was the cutest baby boy you had ever seen. Soon after his arrival, the family moved to Brunswick, Georgia, and not too long after his sister, Sarah, was born. He spent his childhood and early school years growing up in Georgia, which is where his love for fishing started. He enjoyed all of the times his Dad took him to different fishing holes to catch catfish, where his competitive spirit shined by always striving to get that next big catch. This competitiveness remained throughout his life. David's enthusiasm for sports was established during childhood, showing off his catching skills out on the baseball field with the support of his family in the stands and his mom cheering loudly wearing her favorite shirt that read "David's Mom." She was always his number one fan. Amanda arrived in 1992, and a year later the family headed north to Alaska.

David, having never seen snow before, quickly fell in love with Alaska and took advantage of all of the outdoor activities it had to offer. He attended Ryan Middle School and Lathrop High School, graduating in 1997. During his middle and high school years in Alaska, David made some amazing lifelong friends that he loved beyond words. We could not call this an obituary for David without mentioning Kekai Patterson, Nathan Ward, Damian Dennis and Nicholas Rocheleau. David loved these men as brothers, and the bond formed between them will never be broken.

After David graduated high school, he was hired at Pacific Movers. This is where he learned the ins and outs of the moving business and built close relationships with his co-workers. From Alaska, David made his move to the Grand Canyon State. While in Arizona, he took all he learned from working at Pacific Movers and created his own moving company, White Glove Moving Co. After approximately 10 years in Arizona, David was drawn back to the midnight sun. Upon his return to Alaska, David was hired as a CDL driver for HC Contractors and spent time with his family and friends. Once David's mother Penny, step-father Marc, and sister Amanda chose to make their move to Louisiana in 2014, David decided to meet them in the south to see what Louisiana had to offer. During his time in Louisiana, he worked for Superior Energy Services as a lead operator and CDL driver. He also purchased his beloved car, an Infiniti G35, that he enjoyed working on and upgrading during his free time.

If you truly knew David, you would know he was a devoted Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Falcons fan (well maybe not this season). While watching a game with him, you were not only watching the game, but also watching the "David Miller Show" as he cheered and yelled at the TV. David was a hard worker who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He had a heart of gold that was full of love and compassion for everyone close to him. His smile and laughter will be greatly missed, we are so thankful for the 41 years we were blessed to have him with us.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Linda Doak; his uncles, John Doak II and Gerald Miller; and his aunt, Susan Miller. He is survived by his father, Robert David Miller of Fairbanks, Alaska; his mother and step-father, Penny and Marc Robicheaux of Broussard, Louisiana; his sister, Sarah Craft, and her husband, Zach Craft, of Fairbanks, Alaska, and sister Amanda Miller of Broussard, Louisiana; nephews Chace and Drake Craft of Fairbanks, Alaska; and many, many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. We will be having a celebration of life this summer in Alaska.

"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store