Dean Ora McRae - son, brother, father, grandfather and friend - was given to us on July 26,1963, in Dallas, Oregon and taken from us on July 28, 2020, in Fairbanks, Alaska at the age of 57. Dean will always be remembered for his vivacious personality, kind heart, love and affection he showed for his family and friends. His strength and fortitude through his battle with depression is something to be admired. Sadly, his pain became overwhelming.
Dean loved being outdoors with his family and friends and "tinkering" in his shop. Going on adventures, rolling down his lawn and spending time with his granddaughters was his greatest joy. He was always laughing and being silly with them. He was always happy, loved sharing stories and making people laugh. He always did his best to "stay in good spirits," as he would say. His love, kindness and generosity was never lacking. Going to Oregon to spend time with his family and friends was very important to him. Every time Dean went anywhere out of state, he went full on tourist. He always had to have his Fanny pack. Spending time at his mom and dad's with family and friends was one of his favorite parts of his many trips to Oregon. Everyone would share stories, laugh until their cheeks hurt, and watched Game Show Network because may god help you if you changed Grandma Dee's channel.
Dean's love for working with heavy equipment began when he was 25. Dean was driven professionally and spent 25 devoted, years working for NC Machinery. He loved the people he worked with and he always told me about all the great customers he met throughout his career. He had a passion for working with heavy equipment that was never ending. He is gone but will never be forgotten. Dean was always willing to help anyone in need. No matter where he went, he was making someone laugh or smile. He had a smile that lit up the sky, a laugh that could be heard in the heavens and gave hugs so filled with love you will feel them forever. He is deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew and loved him.
Dean has joined his mother, Mary "Dee" McRae, and "brother from another mother" Uncle Dougie in heaven. Dean is survived by his son, Austin Holm-McRae; his daughter, Cailey Holm-McRae; his son-in-law, Dustin Borland and his granddaughters, Aislynn and Audrey Borland; his brothers, Dan, Dale and Rich McRae; his sister, Renee Freeman; and his nieces, Ashlee and Nicole McRae
A celebration of life will be held at Blanchard Funeral home on, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. We will be closing the celebration with a potluck. Bring a dish if you would like, but it is not necessary. All who knew and loved our father are welcome and encouraged to attend.
