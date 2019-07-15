Deborah Jo Partridge, 68, passed away peacefully, comfortable and without pain on the evening of June 30, 2019, at the Life Care Center in Federal Way, Washington, from complications of cancer. She had battled other health related issues in recent years.

She was born in Perry, Georgia, to Joseph and Sybil Galik Ramsey. She grew up primarily in Interior Alaska, where her family homesteaded, settling in Fairbanks. She graduated from Lathrop High School in 1968 and furthered her education at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Deborah began what would be a 30-year career with the airlines right out of high school. In 1968, Deborah joined former major carrier Wien Air Alaska, where she worked her way through numerous customer service positions.

As the airline grew, she moved in 1973 to Anchorage, where she met her future husband, Patrick Partridge, at Anchorage International Airport. Following her marriage, she and Patrick moved to Auburn, Washington, where she joined Alaska Airlines, eventually working in the new and growing mileage plan program office. Complications of rheumatoid arthritis forced her early retirement.

Known for her beauty, smile and caring heart, she enjoyed all with whom she worked, mentoring and helping as a good friend. That sparked lifelong friendships. She was a beloved wife and mother, and she enjoyed collecting Asian art and ceramics. Family and friends will remember her for her incredible sense of humor and kind and giving nature.

Deborah was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Galik; mother, Sybil Galik Ramsey; stepfather, Guy Ramsey; and brother, Shane Ramsey. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Patrick Partridge; their children, Matthew and Alexis Partridge, of Auburn, Washington, and her stepsons, Rick and Steven Partridge, of Wasilla; and brother, Gregory Galik (Lynn Allingham), of Anchorage.

She left this Earth too early, but her family are comforted that peace has come to her. God bless her. A cremation and family internment are planned, and, in accordance with her wishes, no formal service is planned. For those who wish to contact the family, memories of Debbie are appreciated via mail: Partridge Family, 30116 42nd, Pl So, Auburn, WA 98001. Published in Daily News-Miner on July 15, 2019