1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Family and friends welcomed Deborah Lee Riewe-Hussey into the world on June 14, 1950, Flag Day. Her Grandmother Riewe told her the flags were displayed just for her birthday. Debbie was given the nickname "Max" when she was born; her father always wanted a boy.

Debbie left this world with family and friends saying their goodbyes May 18, 2019. She was diagnosed with an aggressive form of lung cancer and told she only had a few days to live. After that diagnosis, Debbie's strength and positive attitude allowed us to share one more year with her before it was time for her to go.

Debbie was born in Tacoma, Washington, to Paul and Dolly Riewe. She and her family lived in Des Moines, Washington, until she was 6. Her parents made the decision to adventure to Fairbanks, where Dolly's sister and her husband owned Adams and Company Stationers on Cushman Street. The business became a family affair with Dolly working in the store with Waldo, Juanita and Rick, and Kathy and Debbie helping to deliver flyers advertising the business to the local schools. Debbie hated it. She would have rather been at home playing with her friends.

Debbie enjoyed many activities growing up. She participated in Brownies, bible camp and camping with her family. She took piano lessons and had fun ice skating and roller skating at the roller rink. When she was a teen, the Upper Limits would be a favorite place to go.

After graduation from Lathrop High School, Debbie wanted to travel. She made road trips with close friends and travelled to Wisconsin, Minnesota, Washington, California, Mexico and Hawaii. Debbie was always on an adventure, be it through her travels or her greatest passion: reading!

Her love for animals was a very important piece of her life. She had many dogs and cats over the years, loving each one as she would a friend.

Debbie was predeceased by her father, Paul (Red) Riewe; mother, Dolly Riewe; nephew, Jason Lee; grandparents, Paul and Minnie Riewe and Ida and Leslie Hall; and uncle and aunt, Waldo and Juanita Adams.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Hussey; her loyal friend, Dan Folz; sister, Kathy Lee (Frank); her dearly loved nephew and niece, Justin Lee and Jolynn Rice (Johnny); great-nephews, Soren Lee and Franky Rice; uncle, Von Riewe; cousins, Jess and Rick Adams.

Debbie loved her family and friends deeply! Some of her closest friends she shared a lot of happiness with are Peggy Pfister, Annette Freiburger, Joe Thomas, Leah Carlson, Cynthia (Brown) Hernandez and Selma McCord. Her friends made her life complete.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 14, at "the cabin" between 621 and 613 Pleasure Drive (call for directions) starting at 2 p.m. Please bring your fondest memory of this wild and crazy gal who shared her life with us. Published in Daily News-Miner on May 30, 2019