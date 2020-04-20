|
Our matriarch, Denise Ellen Hardesty, passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2020.
Denise was born June 21, 1959, in Fairbanks, Alaska. It was also the year Alaska attained statehood and the week of the summer solstice, both facts she liked to mention in conversation.
She was raised by her parents Jesse S. and Alma (Mayo) Taylor, along with her three siblings in the Interior of Alaska. In her youth, she learned dog mushing and won several sprint trophies. She also learned beading from her Grandma Sally Mayo and came into adulthood during the "pipeline days" of Alaska.
She married her husband, John Hardesty, in June of 1977, and they celebrated 37 years together. Their marriage produced five children and a lifetime of love and memories. It was a great comfort to the family that, after her husband's passing, Denise was able to find love and companionship again with her current fiance Stan Kemmerer.
Denise was also a well-known and respected Athabascan artist. She is most well known as the creator of the now iconic "Suncatcher." It was the summer of 1985 when she entered the original suncatcher entitled "Rainbow of Memories" in the Tanana Valley State Fair and won the people's choice award. From there she rose to become a well-known innovator, artist, life-long learner and well-respected teacher in the Native community.
Her suncatchers made their way into the pages of the Smithsonian catalogue one year and adorn many of the native community buildings around Fairbanks. She was a constant presence at Festival of Native Arts, AFN and WEIO as well as many other bazaars and events over the years. In her early artist days, she taught her sister to bead and her children to bead. Soon she expanded her teaching to her children's classrooms, Pre-K programs, after-school programs, various Native programs, the Alaska Room at the school district, guest taught at UAF, and demonstrated beading at tourist events. She was also a constant fixture as clerk at "Beads and Things" on Second Avenue where she'd educate visitors on the interior of Alaska and it's many wonders along with the ways of her people.
It was her goal to see her culture preserved, taught and passed on. This also included hunting, fishing and gathering berries with the changes of the season. Denise wanted to teach the balance of taking from the land to survive and to make do with what could be found in nature and not just at a store. Sharing was caring whether it was her food or knowledge. She helped take care of many people and was a friend to so many. She loved to dance and looked forward to the Fiddlers Festivals every year and any gathering she could dance at.
Denise was very proud and happy when her adult daughters started teaching her native culture and beadwork at her side and on their own within the community. She worked hard at her goal to see her culture preserved, taught and passed on. And, it was.
Denise truly loved her family and, to her, everyone was family if you looked hard enough, and if she couldn't find a common relative, she'd decide you were an adopted cousin, auntie or sister or brother. She never met a baby she didn't dote on or young person she didn't mother or peer that wasn't a cousin or older person she didn't call elder. It was one of her greatest joys to become a grandmother to Jack.
She was always looking for the interconnection and commonality and in that sense she was a friend to all, always seeing the best in everyone she met.
We will love you always and forever Denise.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse S. and Alma (Mayo) Taylor; father-in-law, John R. Hardesty; husband, John H. Hardesty; and son, John J. Hardesty.
She is survived by her children, Katie Hardesty-Wilson (Michael), Lois Hardesty, Michelle Hardesty and Jeremiah Hardesty; grandson, Jack Wilson; fiance, Stanley Kemmerer; siblings, Jesse Taylor (Brenda), Marlene Taylor and Jane Taylor; as well as numerous aunties, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, adopted family and BFFs.
The Family will have a memorial service at a later date. In preparation, we would love for you to share your Denise stories with us. Please email them to [email protected] or [email protected].
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 20, 2020