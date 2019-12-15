|
Oct. 15, 1955-Nov. 18, 2019
On Nov. 18, 2019, Denzle went to be with the Lord at his home in North Pole. We are deeply saddened by his sudden departure, but are thankful for the life and love we shared with him and to know he is in a better place.
Denzle was a God-fearing man who loved his family immensely. He was a hard worker and was greatly respected. He touched many people's lives and his reach was wide. He was a 50-year Alaska resident and worked for many contractors through the 40-plus years of his career through local unions: Laborers, Carpenters, Teamsters; also APSC, BP and other ventures. Denzle enjoyed fishing and hunting and we have wonderful memories that will last forever.
Denzle is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Maria; children, Denzle III, Christina and Marshall (Mary); and grandchildren, Christian, Samarra and Tula.
Denzle is also survived by sisters and spouses , Ann Blue (Duane), Barbara Robinson (Tim), and Holly Bullock (Allen), and their families; father-in-law, Jim Arthur (Alona); brother-in-law, Keith Arthur (Melissa) and their families, and numerous relatives.
He was preceded in death by his wonderful parents, Denzle Sr. and Marjorie Higgins, and his mother-in-law, Shirley Arthur.
Denzle did not want a formal service and his family will spread his ashes at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family in c/o:
Maria Higgins
PO Box 72403, Fairbanks, Alaska 99707.
Arrangements were entrusted to Blanchard Family Funeral Home.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 15, 2019