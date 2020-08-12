1/1
Dewane C. Evans Sr.
1945 - 2020
Dewane C. Evans Sr., better known as "Big Butch" by family and friends, died of natural causes on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
Butch was born Jan. 10, 1945, in California. He was a driller most of his adult life. He enjoyed hunting and was an awesome fly fisherman. He also liked four-wheeling and sledding. He mowed his own lawn because we could never do it right.
Butch is survived by his sons, Tom (Patty) and Butch Jr.; daughter, Kelli (Brad); five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Dad was always looking forward to his next great adventure. He was often heard to say to the kids, "Don't touch that! It's probably expensive!"
P.S.: He wanted everybody to know he loved them even though he didn't say it often.

Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 12, 2020.
