Dewey Wayne Frost of North Pole died at the age of 36 as a result of a terrible auto accident, driving a water tanker for Pioneer Wells, his much-loved employer.

Dewey was born on March 15, 1984, to Gary and Rhonda Frost of North Pole, Alaska. He was a sweet and shy little boy who grew into a strong and talented athlete. He spent his childhood at the ice rink, on the baseball field, on a snowmachine or four wheeler, or out on the boat. He loved anything with an engine and was a skilled mechanic, regularly using his time to help people who needed it, whether they could pay him or not.

Even if it was something he wasn't necessarily eager to do, he could be counted on to help - like the year he participated in high school show choir because his sister needed more tenors. He treasured spending time with his huge extended family and will be greatly missed by all the nieces/nephews and little cousins he loved playing sports or games with. A great friend to children and animals, he was always quick to laugh, quick to forgive and loved playing jokes. He loved to chat and made it a point to always be checking in with his friends, customers and neighbors bringing a smile to their faces as he always remembered all the little happenings in their lives and would ask about them.

In 2010, his daughter, his pride and joy, Hailey Jean, was born. She was the light of his world and reason for living.

It would be remiss to omit that Dewey struggled with depression and addiction his entire adult life, spurred by the tragic loss of his beloved father at age 16. To acknowledge the heartache and chaos that was sometimes present in his life as result of that struggle by no means devalues or discredits who he was as a person, but rather to illustrate that while he wasn't always winning each battle, he never gave up the fight. He was doing quite well in that respect over the last bit of time.

Dewey was preceded in death by his father, Gary Frost; grandfathers, Gene Schmitz, Robert Stenvik and Dewey Frost Sr.; grandmother, Jeraldyne Frost; and brother-in-law, Juan Ruben. He is survived by his daughter Hailey; his mother, Rhonda Frost-Gillen; stepfather, Steve; sisters, Christina Ruben of Texas, Tracy (Jon) Christensen of Stuttgart Germany, and Karla (Jesse) Middleton of California; grandmother, Jean Schmitz of North Pole; as well as his uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

A memorial service and potluck with be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at True North Church located at 2830 Airport Way in Fairbanks, Alaska. Please bring your memories and a dish to share.

In classic Dewey style, the family asks that you wear your favorite sports team swag. True North has a balcony area to support social distancing, and masks and hand sanitizer will available. We will be livestreaming the service and reception. That information will be provided when available.

In leu of flowers, an account for future expenses has been set up in the Frost-Gillen name at Alaska USA Credit Union, account #4962203.

