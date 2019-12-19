|
Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not.
Diana K. Crisp, 71, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Everett, Washington, due to complications related to her ongoing battle with lymphoma. She was first diagnosed with cancer in 2001, was in remission for a decade and bravely fought multiple diagnoses since 2010. What was believed to be a tumor was discovered on her brain in June 2019; her health rapidly deteriorated after that time. She remained a warrior until her final day.
Diana credited her courage and strength to God. While not active in the church later in life, she walked forever in faith.
Diana was born in Flagler, Colorado, on Sept. 16, 1948; daughter to O.L. and Dorothy Crisp. Diana, with her family, also lived in Springfield and Pritchett, Colorado, before finally settling in Valdez, where her father took a job as the butcher at Gilson's Grocery Store just after the great earthquake of 1964.
Diana was named valedictorian of the first graduating class in the newly rebuilt community of Valdez in 1966. After graduation, she attended Western Washington State College to study education, then moved back to Valdez, where she spent most of her adult life.
Diana's worked at the movie theater in the Eagle's Hall in Valdez, the Valdez Community Hospital, Alaska Department of Transportation and the city of Valdez Harbormaster's Office.
Diana loved to read, cook, bake, and crochet. Later in life she took up quilting, playing games with her friends at the Senior Center, and enjoyed walking all over town.
Her greatest love, however, was her family. Diana raised her two daughters and played an active role in the lives of her grandchildren.
She was known for her generosity. She was a member of the Pioneers of Alaska and volunteered with many local organizations. Diana will be remembered for her incredible courage, strength, honesty, kindness, silent belly laughs and big beautiful smile. She loved and cared for her friends and never knew a stranger. She gave unconditional support to anyone in need, and it always included a hug and a prayer.
Diana was survived by her daughters, Kim (Mike) Crisp and Sharon (Eric) Scheidt; grandchildren, Christina Trimmer, Jacob (Jory) and Jordan Perez, Jaimie Crisp and Erin (Micah) Bailey; great-grandchildren, Piper Trimmer, and Alex, Jacob and Reagan Davison; and siblings, Jerre (Sharon), Bill (Cleta) and Carol (Laura) Crisp. She is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy; and father, Othie Leo Crisp.
The family invites friends to join them for a Christmas-inspired celebration of her beautiful life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Valdez Civic Center.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 19, 2019