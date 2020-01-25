|
Diane H. Batchelder
Jan. 14, 1940 - Nov. 21, 2019
The angel of the Lord came for Diane H. Batchelder, 79, at her home in Fairbanks on Nov. 21, 2019.
She was born Jan. 14, 1940, to Seward and Bonnie Harbison, from Princeton, Indiana. Diane was the middle child of three, including Mary Wallis, of Fairbanks, and James Harbison, of Tok. In 1947, the Harbison family traveled to Alaska where they established their home in Tok. Diane attended Tok School for her elementary years and then went on to Sheldon Jackson High School in Sitka. Diane met and married the love of her life Willard L. Batchelder, of Duluth, Minnesota. Diane was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who adored family values. Diane worked for ResCare for the last years of her life, always helping others in any way she could. Diane had a love for children, animals and the beauty of flowers (Tiger Lilly). She is survived by her four children: Joey Batchelder, of Tok, Tami Rump, of Fairbanks, Gina Batchelder, of Madison, Wisconsin, and Mike Batchelder, also of Madison. Diane has 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren whom she loved and adored. Diane's children, her sister, her brother, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins and friends will miss her dearly. Per her request, no service was held.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 25, 2020