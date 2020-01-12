|
Diana Jean (Keigher) Selfe was born Nov. 8, 1948, in Kankakee, Illinois. She passed through heaven's pearly gates into the arms of Jesus and her husband, Steve Selfe, on Jan. 4, 2020, in Delta Junction at 71.
Diana's life was full of adventure. However, she hated her picture being taken and would scowl for cameras.
As a small child, she stood up against the bullies, most of whom were twice her size. Starting young, Diana always protected her siblings. Her teen years were spent playing baseball, and she had a mean left-handed throw. She became involved in church and enjoyed the visiting ministry who came to her home.
As an adult, Diana left home at 18 to explore. Her travels took her to Kentucky and Florida. This adventurous spirit brought her to Alaska, where she lived in a bus the first winter and worked at Jack's station.
Diana rediscovered her teen passion and this brought her to Delta Christian Center, where she joined and became a 36-year member. Through the support of the church, she raised her children, married her husband, Steve Selfe, and became a deacon.
Her hobbies most recently included volunteering at the Delta Senior Center; caring for her beloved pet, Suzy; playing the flute; and, as always, keeping tabs on her sisters back home.
Lady Di or Killer Keigher, as her close friends so affectionally called her, will be remembered for a lot of things. Most importantly her dedication to people, her stubbornness and being a trustworthy and protective friend. These top the list of her traits.
Diana leaves behind her children, Casey Zachgo (Robin Dyer Zachgo), John Jenkins and Seth Keigher; sisters, Patty Keigher and Susan Farthing; grandchildren, John and Kyra Jenkins (mother Gwendolyne Jenkins); grandchildren, Shaylana Rachael, Shanmichael Zvorak, Candaice Bladen, Tyler Keigher, Maykayla Keigher (mother Shannon Keigher) and their spouses; and great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Diana is preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents Goldwin and Nellie Keigher, and Harvie and Jewel McKee; parents, Francis (Frank) Keigher and Jean McKee Keigher; brother, Francis (Frankie) Keigher; and sister, Sonja Southard; daughter, Kelly Jo Keigher; and husband, Steve Selfe.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Delta Christian Center in Delta Junction.
Please bring a small finger food dish to share.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Delta Junction Senior Center.
For more information, call Gwendolyne Jenkins at 858-354-9680.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 12, 2020