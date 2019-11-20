|
|
Diane Lynn (Johnson) Sundgren, 58, peacefully passed away at her home in Fairbanks Alaska, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Diane was born May 9, 1961, in Moses Lake, Washington, to Frank and Rose Johnson. At the age of 1, her parents, along with her three older siblings made the trek to Alaska and settled in the heart of downtown Fairbanks.
Diane stayed in Alaska her whole life, and married Don Sundgren Jr. in November 1979. Together they raised three children and enjoyed the beautiful summers of Alaska. Diane loved spending time outdoors digging in her big garden and greenhouse and tending to the vegetables she shared with family and friends. In the winter, Diane kept busy in her artistic ways by creating pottery and candles that she showed while participating at community events. Diane was a long-time employee of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District in the downtown office.
Diane joins her mother, Rose, and father, Frank Johnson, her grandson, Grayson Sundgren, and older sister Terry Sovik in heaven. Diane is survived by her husband, Donald Sundgren Jr., of Fairbanks; her daughter, Erika (Aaron) Newton, of Easthampton, Massachusetts; sons, Don (Wyndi) Sundgren, of Palmer, and Cail Sundgren, of Fairbanks; also by her older siblings Karen Greiling, of Sutton, and Gary Priestley, of Anchorage. Diane leaves behind six grandchildren (Cammie, Alex, Chloe, Carson, Carrie and Carlie) and one great-grandson, Korbin.
A service will not be held at this time. A celebration of Diane's life will be held on a date to be determined this coming summer in Fairbanks.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 20, 2019