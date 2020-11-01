We all called him Dietrich, but his given name was Dieter. In the end, COVID-19 took Dieter Leopold Gottlieb Strohmaier's life in a mere 14 days, on Oct. 24, 2020. He contracted the real and devastating illness at the Fairbanks Pioneer Home, where he had lived for close to three years, the last seven months in isolation from his friends and family. During his last two weeks he fought like hell, but the coronavirus wore him out - his 94 year-old body just couldn't beat it. No, he wasn't at the end of his life - he had many more good years in front of him. No, he didn't have a pre-existing condition that gave COVID-19 the upper hand - he was healthier than most 94 year-olds. For family, watching him breathe his last breaths was heart-wrenching. But in the midst of tragedy, and the story of a long life cut short by a global pandemic, we take solace in the fact that for nearly a century he lived a life best described by words like unique, unparalleled, unrivalled, unusual, uncommon, unequalled, and ultimately, unsurpassed. It is the story of his life which gives us comfort.

Envision this ... The Strohmaier family packed up and left their home in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 1926, only two months after Dietrich was born on Sept. 25, 1926. The family of four was headed to America by ship on an adventure - dad Wilhelm, mom Lina, sister Irene and baby Dietrich. They emigrated to America because Wilhelm had been commissioned to build the new organ at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City. And so began Dietrich's life journey as a son, an immigrant, a soldier, a student, a hopper of freight cars, a lover of music, friend to many, husband to Judith, father to Mahla, father-in-law to Mike, and grandfather to Saryn and Dahsn.

Doing justice to chronicling Dietrich's life is certainly a challenge at best, and nearly impossible at worst. Lucky for us that Dietrich took time just a few years ago to write down a number of the things he would like to be remembered for. In 1943 Dietrich had to drop out of high school to support his widowed mother and sister in Babylon, New York - his dad died in 1940 when Dietrich was only 16 years old, from wounds incurred in World War I. After dropping out, Dietrich worked for the Long Island and Pennsylvania railroads from 1943-1944, when he was then inducted into the U.S. Army, where he served proudly in "the war to end all wars." As a German immigrant, he wasn't allowed to serve in Europe, as there were general, but for Dietrich unfounded, concerns about divided loyalty. But that didn't stop him from going to the frontlines of the war in the Pacific. He was very closed-mouth about his military experience; what he did say was he shipped out to New Guinea and then the Philippines, where he was attached to the 25th Intelligence Division as a scout. He shared with his grandchildren, as part of their elementary school projects, that he was helping prepare for an eventual invasion of the Japanese homeland, and that a couple of times he was almost captured by the Japanese Imperial Army. In Dietrich's own words, "after cessation of hostilities I was part of the U.S. occupation forces in Japan." He carried a photograph in his wallet for the rest of his life taken in Nagasaki six weeks after the bombing.

After discharge in 1946, Dietrich took the brave step of finishing high school, and began working again for the Long Island Railroad. He recounted many times that at 19 he was by far the oldest student attending high school in Babylon, New York, where he was told he was too old to be inducted into the honor society. From 1948 to 1952 he attended Columbia University culminating in a B.A. Only four short hours after his last exam at Columbia, Dietrich - in his own words - "set forth for the territory of Alaska." He walked, hitch-hiked, and hopped freight trains along the way, arriving in Fairbanks on June 9, 1952. Dietrich was happy to call the Last Frontier home for the next three score and 10 years - it's the place where he made a life for himself and his family.

The full narrative of Dietrich's life in Alaska would outstrip the capacity of this entire publication, so the family hopes readers will enjoy this short version of his life story:

• He worked for the Fairbanks Exploration Company - the F.E. Company - until 1956. As Dietrich would frequently inquire, "you know what F.E. stands for, don't you?"

• He owned the first Porsche in the Interior - a red Speedster.

• From 1956 to 1971 Dietrich said, "I was 'pleasantly' employed as a free-lance surveyor, traveling throughout Alaska, often working with Golden Valley Electric Association."

• He met his soon-to-be wife Judith Aaron in Fairbanks in 1959, marrying her in 1960, welcoming daughter Mahla in 1963.

• In 1966-1967 he earned a Master's Degree at the University of Oregon, returning to Alaska with his family as soon as possible.

• In 1970 Dietrich, Judith and Mahla moved in to the house that Dietrich built over the next 20+ years, mostly with his own hands - it still stands strong today!

• In one of his proudest achievements, Dietrich joined the board of the Fairbanks Symphony Association in 1975, serving as president of the board from 1983 until retiring from that position in 1993. One of Dietrich's best friends was Gordon Wright, infamous conductor and more importantly life-long friend and fellow member of the Ace Lake Sauna Society, along with John Luther Adams. Many critically important conversations about life happened in those sauna sessions - ask anybody!

• From 1971 until his retirement in 1986, Dietrich worked for the state of Alaska Department of Transportation - the DOT - ending as the utilities engineer for the Northern Region.

• After retirement Dietrich had a number of cool stints, including telling Alaska stories on the cruise ships plying the Inside Passage, test driving awesome new cars for VW during many winters, and sitting at the cabin at Wedgewood telling visitors about Alaska.

In 1989 Dietrich became a father-in-law to Mike Walsh, and in 1990 and 1995 grandfather - "Opa" - to Saryn Walsh and Dahsn Walsh. His sweatshirt, emblazoned with the words "Opa's Girls," was his favorite piece of attire for the last 25 years. He was a known fixture at all symphony events, and any events his granddaughters and adopted grandkids were part of - sitting right up front!

So many people have stories that involve Dietrich Strohmaier - far too many to fully identify here. Dietrich was a kind, gentle man who has gone to join Gordon at the eternal sauna. He was loved. He will be missed. He made a difference. We love you Opa!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store