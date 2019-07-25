Dinah Joe Richards, 46, of Fairbanks and Nenana, went peacefully in her sleep to be with our Lord on July 17, 2019.

Our "Baby Joe" was born on Dec. 22, 1957, in Ft. Wainwright. She grew up in Nenana as the third child of Norman Big Joe and Diane Richards, and was the most beautiful child the good Lord ever created. She possessed an incredible ability to easily captivate a person with her quirky, laid-back, happy-go-lucky, bubbly attitude. She had a zest for life, knew no limits or boundaries and always had a huge smile on her face with the gift of giving the best hugs.

Baby Joe lived in the moment, day-by-day, with a strong foundation of faith in our Heavenly Father. She had a passion for animals, especially dogs and at the age of 11 was training sprint-racing pups and dogs. Her face lit up, often including a mischievous twinkle in her eye, when she was telling a story, to which she had a knack for adding her own spice.

Our hearts are broken, losing our sister, mother, cousin, niece and friend. We're going to miss you something fierce, Baby Joe, always and forever. Our grandparents, mother, father, little brother and our two sons are now the lucky ones, because you have been called home and they now have you with them again.

Dinah Joe is preceded in death by her mom, Diane Richards; dad, Norman Big Joe; son, Norman Michael Spencer; brother, Clifford Big Joe; nephew, James Richards; grandparents, Rocker and Mary Big Joe, Joseph and Dinah "Gramma Dinah" "Ma Dinah" Richards; and uncle, Clinton "Sonny" Richards.

She is survived by her daughters, Victoria "Tori", Ruth, Diane; sisters, Deanna Richards, Rebecca Big Joe, Karen Lord, Dianna Richardson, Terrie Puryear; brothers, Norman Richards, Rucky Richards, David Big Joe, Tim McManus, Eddie Puryear III, Christopher Puryear; aunties, Alvina Fowler, Bev Flowers, Jan Puryear; uncle, Tom Titus; nephews, Nicholas Pierce, Robert Pierce, Joe Barrington-Richards, Cory Barrington-Richards, Noah Richards, Leon Titus, Matthew Titus, Ahia David, Delilah Jensen, Haylei Big Joe; honorary sister, Ginna Sloan; special friend, Gary Mayo; numerous aunts and uncles from Nenana and Minto; and many, many cousins and great friends.

Services:

Friday, July 26, 2019

Fairbanks: Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall, 11 a.m.

Nenana: potlatch at 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 27, 2019

Nenana: Mitch Demientieff Tribal Hall, 2 p.m.; potlatch to follow at 6 p.m. Published in Daily News-Miner on July 25, 2019