March 12, 1938 - Sept. 04, 2019
Mrs. Dolly Anne Hendrickson (Billingsley), of Warrenton, Missouri, formally of Paris, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Dolly was born March 12, 1938, to the late Jack and Dollie (Cole) Billingsley. She was one of 15 children. Dolly had reached the age of 81 years, 5 months and 23 days.
Dolly was married to Joe William Hendrickson and they spent many wonderful years together. She spent over 30 years living in Alaska and working civil service on Fort Wainwright for over 20 years. The couple moved to Sedalia, Missouri. Dolly enjoyed cooking, canning and gardening. Dolly loved to sew and enjoyed making quilts. She also loved to spend her time with her husband, children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Dolly Hendrickson was preceded in death by her parents; eight siblings; and one stepson. She is survived by her loving husband, Joe; her children and stepchildren, Melissa Dougherty (Bob), Rick Weeden (Dee), Sue Weeden, Robin Turner (Jared), Mick Hendrickson (Judy), Tana Wells (Ron), and Rick Hendrickson (Carla); many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 28, 2019