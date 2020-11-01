Dolores Barbara Yarworski Tarnowski Dimon passed away on Oct. 17, 2020, in Yuma, Arizona.

She was born in Mayfield, Pennsylvania, on July 11, 1935, to Joseph and Genevieve Yaworski. She graduated from Dickson High School in 1953. She and her first husband, Robert Tarnowski, moved to Alaska in 1959. She resided there for the next 47 years and worked primarily as a bookkeeper/office manager. She married Charles Dimon in April 1993. After her retirement, the Dimons moved to Yuma.

"Dee" was an avid RVer, traveling the Alcan Highway and across the U.S., often sharing the driving.

Dee is survived by her husband, Charles Dimon; brother, Joseph Yaworski; son, Lawrence R Tarnowski (Linda); daughter-in-law, Terry Dimon Kluver (David); six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Robert Tarnowski, daughter Christine Tarnowski, and son Randy Tarnowski.

Funeral services were held at All Saints Cremation & Memorial Chapel, Yuma, AZ, on Oct. 28, 2020.

