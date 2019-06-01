Resources More Obituaries for Don Ilgenfritz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Don Carl Ilgenfritz Sr.

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Longtime Fairbanks resident Don Ilgenfritz Sr. was called to heaven by the Lord on May 25, 2019, at his home in Fairbanks surrounded by family members and caretaker, Walter Warner.

Don was born on Jan. 6, 1933, in Churchtown, Pennsylvania. He attended and graduated from Boiling Springs High School in Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania, in 1951, where he met and married his lifetime love, partner and wife, Maxine. They were married for 67 wonderful years.

In the 1950s, Don worked as a mechanic for RCA at Thule Air Force Base in Greenland. In the spring of 1961, he was transferred by RCA to Clear Air Force Base. In 1974, he became a field representative for The International Union of Operating Engineers. He was also a proud member of Local 302 where he worked until his retirement in 1988.

Don was an avid member of the First United Methodist Church in Fairbanks, the Pioneers of Alaska Igloo #4 of Fairbanks, and Igloo #35 of Delta Junction. He was also a season ticket holder and enthusiastic fan of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team.

Don was the consummate Alaskan. He loved to spend time at his cabins which he built with the help of his family. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed the Alaska lifestyle. Don was a lifelong learner and expert when it came to hunting, fishing, flying his Super Cub, driving snowmachines, building cabins or researching the latest in firearms and ammo. He had a substantial impact on so many people through his union work, extensive interests and activities. He was a true Alaskan.

While being an avid Alaskan and community member, Don's family was his greatest accomplishment. Family meant everything to Don. He was the proud father of four sons, along with six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his infant son, Bart, in 1953. He is also preceded in death by his brother, David Ilgenfritz.

Don is survived by his wife of 67 years, Maxine Ilgenfritz.

He is also survived by his brother, James Ilgenfritz, of North Carolina, and his sister, Dorothy Kistler, of Virginia.

He is also survived by his three sons, Don Ilgenfritz Jr. and wife Linda Ilgenfritz of Fairbanks; George Ilgenfritz and his partner Melissa Frederick, of Auburn, Washington; and Jay Ilgenfritz and his wife Michelle Ilgenfritz, of Arlington, Washington.

Don was so proud of his six grandchildren, Scott Ilgenfritz (son of Don and Linda) and wife Ivory Ilgenfritz of Fairbanks; Allison Ilgenfritz Hall (daughter of George) and husband Travis Hall, of Fall City, Washington; Elliott Ilgenfritz (son of George) and wife Sarah Ilgenfritz, of Seattle, Washington; Ian Ilgenfritz (son of George), of Seattle, Washington; Erin Ilgenfritz (daughter of Jay), of Everson, Washington; and Cameron Ilgenfritz (son of Jay and Michelle) of Arlington, Washington.

Don is also survived by his six wonderful great-grandchildren, Connor and Nick (sons of Scott and Ivory), Lincoln and Winston (sons of Allison and Travis), Eli (son of Elliott and Sarah) and Jamie (daughter of Erin).

The funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. June 15 at the First United Methodist Church, 915 Second Ave., Fairbanks. The memorial reception will follow at 4 p.m. at the Air Museum located in Pioneer Park.