|
|
Don Louis Bent, age 75, of Thermopolis, Wyoming, formerly of Fairbanks, passed away Feb. 17, 2020, at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper, Wyoming. Don was born Aug. 14, 1944, in Worland, Wyoming, to Bertram and Amy (Cunningham) Bent.
He was the best grandpa in the world. He loved to hunting Dall sheep, fishing in Canada and trapping in the Hills behind the Chatanika River. He had wonderful experiences mining the Alaskan Outback with many friends. He spent many times in the old trapper cabin by the Chatanika River with his family and dog, Jackie. He enjoyed bear hunting in the spring outside of Fairbanks.
Don spent the majority of his life as a barber. He was very generous in donating his time to those in the hospital and people with special needs by giving them haircuts.
Don was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Lena Bent, grandson, Mason Bond, Sister, Ranie and his ex-wife, Katherine "Kay" Bent.
Memorial contributions may be made to Thermopolis Volunteer Fire Department, 400 S. 14th St., Thermopolis, WY 82443, in Don's memory.
To share a special message with his family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 21, 2020