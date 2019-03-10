Resources More Obituaries for Donald Ransom Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Edward "Don" Ransom

Obituary Condolences Flowers Donald "Don" Edward Ransom, 66, born in 1953 in Jersey City, New Jersey, succumbed to cancer after a long-fought battle in the comfort of his own home on Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Don was a beacon in the Lakeside community for many years, and spent much of his time volunteering as a member of Rotary, Kiwanis and Knights of Columbus. He worked as the director of the local Boys and Girls Club, but was eventually forced to leave the career he loved due to his health. He loved sports of every kind and was an avid fan for both San Diego and New York professional teams. Don was at his happiest coaching and training budding young athletes and took great joy building up many youth sports programs in the area. Don took an extra-special interest in his own children's athletic endeavors and could always be heard coaching and cheering loudly from the sidelines or the stands.

In his younger years, Don boxed in Golden Gloves competitions in both New Jersey and California. Don continued boxing in Alaska, where he then began managing and promoting Roughhouse Boxing events in Fairbanks. Don's other love of many sports was refereeing basketball, traveling all over Alaska and becoming the president of the Fairbanks Basketball Association. In his travels and associations, he made many lifelong friends in Fairbanks. Don also aided in the development of youth boxing programs in Alaska and California. For the past 10 years, he and his wife experienced living and adventuring in New Jersey, Florida, California, Mexico and Nevada, spending as much time as possible with his children and grandchildren.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Gloria Ransom; six children, Sean Ransom (Michelle), Errol Ransom (Laura), Christopher Nelson, Candice Ransom, Jaime Platt (Jeff) and Jacob Ransom; 11 grandchildren; his mother, Jean Shaughnessy Ransom; four siblings, Bob Ransom (Jacki), John Ransom, Anne Ransom and Bill Ransom (Lisa); along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert John Ransom, in 2001.

Memorial services for Don Ransom will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 13208 Lakeshore Drive, Lakeside, CA 92040. A celebration of life service will follow at the O.L.P.H. Holy Family Center. For further information, call Bear at 907-978-5848. Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 10, 2019