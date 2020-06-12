On June 9, 2020, Donald Eugene Hansen passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side in North Pole, Alaska. Don was born on Jan. 25, 1941, to Maxine and Orval Hansen in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Don joined the military when he was 17 years old. He always told the story of how he had to have his parents' signed permission, as he was not quite of age to enlist on his own. During his 22 years in the service, he spoke fondly of the many places he was stationed at, to include Iceland, Scotland, Okinawa, and Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, where he retired from in November 1980.
After the military, Don opened his carpet and flooring business on Badger Road where he continued to work for another 25 years before retiring and hitting the NASCAR circuit. From the dirt track in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to the dirt track in Fairbanks, Alaska, his love for racing carried all through his life. There was only one NASCAR track that he did not go to, and that was the road race in California.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Orval and Maxine Hansen. He is survived by his son, Eugene Michael Hansen, and his children, Melissa, Ashlee and MJ Hansen; his daughter, Elizabeth Styers, and her husband, James Styers, and daughters, Lauren Rodgers and Amanda Styers; and his great-granddaughters, great-grandsons and great-great-granddaughter.
Donald's family would like to thank his family, friends and the FMH hospice services for all the love and support during this difficult time. Don will be laid to rest at Hills of Rest in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Online condolences may be made to the family at BlanchardFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jun. 12, 2020.