Donald George Study went to meet the Great Spirit on Monday, March 25, 2019, surrounded by family.

Don was born on Dec. 6, 1946, in Walla Walla, Washington, and adopted to Frederick and Ethel Study. He grew up Hermiston, Oregon, graduating from Hermiston High School in 1965. In 1964, he enlisted in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer and served in Korea. He re-enlisted as a medic helicopter pilot as a warrant officer and served multiple tours in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1970.

Don married the love of his life, Betty, in 1971. He worked throughout the Lower 48 in construction. In 1988, Don and his children moved to Alaska, where he worked as a safety engineer and was the director with the Department of Labor and Standards for the State of Alaska from 1992-94. He retired in 2002 from state service. He loved spending the summers in Valdez, taking his grandchildren fishing and spending time with Betty.

Don is survived by his wife of 47 years, Betty Study, of Alaska; his son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Trish Study, of Colorado; his son and daughter-in-law, George and Christina Study, of Alaska; daughter and son-in-law, Naomi and Timothy Eckmann, of Alaska; grandchildren Alexandria, Andy, Casey, Jasmine, Jessica, Julia, Laura, Hailey, Clint, Donny and Heather; great-grandchildren; his sisters, Mary Lee Frost, Sarah Owen, Sadie (Clay) Johnson, Violet Slaven, Bernice (Dick) Guinn and Jenett (John) Pankohe; his brother, James Allessio; numerous nephews and nieces; as well as large extended family and close friends.

Don was preceded in death by his son, Verlon Study; his biological mom, Leadra Allessio; and his adoptive parents, Frederick and Ethel Study.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the family home. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family is requesting a donation be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Don's name.