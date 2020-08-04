Donald P. Maynard (1962-2020), currently of Fairbanks, Alaska, and formerly of Oak Park, Illinois; loving father of Sophie Maynard of Chicago and Maxwell Maynard of Oak Park, Illinois; son of Anita Maynard of Glenview, Illinois and M. Wilbur Maynard of Lowell, Indiana and Joliet, Illinois; brother to Deborah Lundquist of Montgomery, Texas, Carol Rutledge of Waconda, Illinois, Karen Guinta of Porter, Texas, David Maynard of Scottsdale, Arizona; and uncle to many, passed away May 27, 2020, peacefully in his sleep.

Don was a loving father who stayed connected with his children and family and missed them dearly while living in Alaska. He was kind-hearted, generous, committed and downright funny. He was an architect by education and loved and worked in the field until his death. His talent and dedication to the profession were known by many.

In light of the COVID pandemic, memorial and burial information remain yet to be determined.

