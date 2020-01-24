|
On Jan. 8, 2020, Donald Putugook, age 61, of Fairbanks, passed away. He was well loved and will be dearly missed by all that knew him. Services will be held at Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall in Downtown Fairbanks on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. His family invites everyone to bring their favorite story or memory of Donald and to feel free to bring a favorite dish as well. There will be a full obituary to follow at a later date. Online condolences may be made at blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 24, 2020