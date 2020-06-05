Taken too soon, Donald William Thies II, 30, born May 27, 1989, passed away on May 22, 2020, in his forever home, Fairbanks, Alaska. As a young boy, Donny loved to play outside at his family's house on the Chena River. His family had a sled dog team so much time was spent running dogs on the frozen river and trails. Donny enjoyed playing hockey, riding dirt bikes and sleds, driving around aimlessly, was an avid bowler and spent most of his time hanging out with his family and friends. His most special memories were spent at the family cabin on the Upper Chena River where you could find him boating, fishing, hunting and getting into trouble. Donny had a passion for music he could relate to. He could listen to his music for hours and often ran over his data plan without a care in the world just to listen to his music. In later years, Donny continued making hundreds of friends and helping anyone he could with anything they could have possibly needed. He had a heart of gold with the best of intentions; he would even give you the shirt off his back in 40 below weather. Donny always wanted a family of his own and was grateful to have spent the last 31/2 years with Alena Valles and her daughter Deliah Valles. Donny loved those girls more than anything in the world.

Donny is survived by his mother, Angela Thies; sister, Marie Thies; maternal grandfather, Dan Guarino, and maternal grandmother, Lois George. Donny is predeceased by his father, Martin Thies, who passed away just last summer; as well as his late grandfathers, Donald William Thies (for whom he was named after), and maternal grandfather, Kovi George; grandmother, Betty Thies, and maternal grandmothers, Shirley Croteau and Marie LeVasseur. Donny also had many uncles, aunts and cousins from Alaska to Maine that we acknowledge as well.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday June 6 from 1-4 p.m. at Miguel's Mexican Restaurant Banquet Room. We encourage all that can attend to stop by, tell a story, get in a few good laughs and a few good tears with his family and friends. Later this summer, some of Donny's ashes will be spread along the Upper Chena River at the family cabin where his grandfather Don was spread nearly 33 years ago. Other portions will be spread over his father's grave at Birch Hill Cemetery and some left with his loved ones to hold on to forever. As stated, Donny was a giver. In fact, he was an organ donor and was able to save five people's lives. Donny's gifts of life will live on and be yet another tribute to his generosity.

