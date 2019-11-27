|
|
Donna Marie Reese passed away on Nov. 24, 2019, in her home in Fairbanks. She was born July 30, 1951, to Thelma Reese in Washington, D.C. Donna was a strong, solitary woman, and spent most of her life moving around the southern states of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
She was loved by everyone she met, and always found a way to help out. She loved crafting and her animals. Donna was a "Jane of all trades" and had several different jobs over her life. After her retirement from J.C. Booth Middle School (janitorial) in Peachtree, Georgia, she moved to Winnemucca, Nevada, to be nearer her daughter and grandchildren. There she was involved with the Pleasant Senior Center Crafters.
Shortly thereafter, she followed them to Fairbanks, where she spent the last 5 years of her life enjoying time with her family and local activities. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
Donna is survived by her daughter Rebecka (Tim) and grandchildren Logan, and Kylie; and her brother Gary. She is preceded in death by her mother Thelma (Reese) Cosgrove.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 27, 2019