On Saturday, March 16, 2019, Donna Szmyd, wife, mother, daughter and sister, passed away at the age of 61 years. Donna will be forever remembered by her best friend and husband, Steve, and by her children, Gene Baker (Phoenix, Arizona), Nathan Szmyd and Christine Szmyd; by her Mother, Barbara Wohlmacher; her brothers, Ralph Baker, Billy Joe Baker, Steve Baker; and her sister, Sandy (Angel) Cachezun. Donna will also be forever remembered by her mother-in-law, Edith Szmyd, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.

A funeral service, officiated by Derick Dickerson (Journey Christian Church) will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Blanchard Family Funeral Home, 611 Noble St., Fairbanks.

An outdoor gathering for Donna will happen this coming summer.

Donna was employed as a caregiver for numerous years with Caring Bridges Assisted Living and in the end, Donna became a patient. Steve and his family want to thank Caring Bridges for all your generosity during this time. "Thank You!" Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary