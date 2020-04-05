|
Doris "Doe" Szmyd, 94, passed through this life on March 20, 2020, in Fairbanks. Services for Doris will be scheduled at a later date.
Doris was born Jan. 13, 1926, in Toklat, Alaska, and spent her whole life in Alaska. She lived in Tolovana, Nenana (at 10 years old she attended the Mission for 6 years), Copper Center and Fairbanks. She married Raymond Szmyd on Dec. 7, 1949.
Most of her working life Doris was a cook at several Native owned facilities and also some care giving homes. When not knitting or crocheting, you could find Doris with her crossword puzzles or sudoku word challenges. There was always a deck of playing cards on her table as she was a solitaire master. You could hear her country music playing in the background as she shuffled the cards for yet another game.
Summer time you would always have a berry picking partner with Doris. She loved Alaska, the outdoors and seeing any kind of wildlife. From the feisty squirrels outside her window or the occasional elusive rabbit, to Moose strolling through the willows.
Doris is survived by her nieces and nephews, Steve Szmyd (Donna+), Cynthia Seeman (Bill), Gloria Finney (Dan), Timothy Szmyd (Nancy), and numerous other relatives. The family would like to thank Fairbanks Resource Agency, Hospice and Frontier Assisted Living for all they have done for Doe.
Doris was proceeded in death by husband Raymond Szmyd, her parents, Albert Albert and Edith Albert; and siblings, Abraham Albert, Sammy Albert, Wilson Albert and Virginia Albert.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 5, 2020