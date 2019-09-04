|
Dorothy (Dottie) Elaine Fjerstad was born in Kasson, Minnesota, to Olai B. and Ida C. (Sanvik) Fjerstad.
Dottie attended school in Rochester, Minnesota, and then worked as a Lab Technician with the Mayo Clinic. In 1943, she ran the U.S. Army's Carlisle, Pennsylvania lab and lived there with her only sibling, Bernice Holland and her husband. In 1946, she met 1st Lt. Dois Dallas at work. They married in 1948 in Clovis, New Mexico.
In 1950, they moved to Rochester where Linda was born. Dois was interested in a career in oil, and in 1952 the young couple moved to Williston, North Dakota, where Dottie ran the labs for all of Williston's hospitals and clinics. Monica, Cynthia and Debora were born in Williston.
Dois' career called for a move to Tioga, North Dakota in 1959. Dottie ran the lab for the Tioga Clinic, and eventually trained the lab techs to run the Tioga Hospital lab, where she continued working part-time. Mark was born in Tioga.
Dois accepted an offer from the University of Alaska to start their petroleum program in 1974; and the remaining family moved to Fairbanks in 1975. Dottie worked for the CETA program with the State of Alaska, traveling to rural villages in small airplanes to conduct training. Later, she became a licensed real estate agent. They both retired in 1985.
Dottie was a member of the following Fairbanks organizations: Soroptomist International of Fairbanks, Beta Sigma Phi, University of Alaska Fairbanks' University Women's Association, the Lion's Club and she was an avid player at senior's bridge and pinochle.
Dottie and Dois traveled extensively in their retirement years. In 2000, they took their five children and their families to Norway to visit the relatives at the four farms where Dottie's grandparents were born.
Dottie and Dois moved to Chugiak in 1999 and to Arizona in 2008. Dottie died at her residence in Scottsdale, Arizona, with family by her side on Aug. 20, 2019, at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by Dois in 2011, her parents and her sister, Bernice. She is survived by her five children, Linda (Jim) Sharp and children Molly and Cora, and Monica Dallas and children Jenny and Eric, and Cindy (Ben) Shilling and children Kelsey and Adam and Debbie Dallas (Ed Rivera) and Mark Dallas (Nancy Tervo) and daughter Karlee; and nine great-grandchildren.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 4, 2019