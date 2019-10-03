Home

Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
6077 Sharon Woods Boulevard
Columbus, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
6077 Sharon Woods Boulevard
Columbus, OH
View Map
Dorothy Evelyn Hedden


1927 - 2019
Dorothy Evelyn Hedden Obituary
Dorothy Evelyn Hedden, 92, passed away peacefully Sept. 29, 2019, at Worthington Christian Village in Worthington, Ohio. Born on April 19, 1927, in Queens, "Dottie" spent her early years in Laurelton, New York. She graduated in 1945 from Wharton High School in Wharton, New Jersey, and married the love of her life, Art Hedden, in 1946. Dottie loved the mountains, the outdoors and especially the snow; having resided in upstate New York, Lexington, Kentucky, Minneapolis, Fairbanks, York, Pennsylvania, and Westerville, Ohio. Read complete obituary at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 3, 2019
