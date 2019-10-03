|
Dorothy Evelyn Hedden, 92, passed away peacefully Sept. 29, 2019, at Worthington Christian Village in Worthington, Ohio. Born on April 19, 1927, in Queens, "Dottie" spent her early years in Laurelton, New York. She graduated in 1945 from Wharton High School in Wharton, New Jersey, and married the love of her life, Art Hedden, in 1946. Dottie loved the mountains, the outdoors and especially the snow; having resided in upstate New York, Lexington, Kentucky, Minneapolis, Fairbanks, York, Pennsylvania, and Westerville, Ohio. Read complete obituary at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 3, 2019